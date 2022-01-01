Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Enchilada$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
Grilled Chicken Enchilada$6.50
A corn tortilla filled with grilled chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$19.00
cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce
More about Cocina Hermanas

