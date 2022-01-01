Chile relleno in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve chile relleno
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Chile Relleno
|$5.50
An ortega pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter, fried until golden brown and served in a special sauce topped with melted cheese
Cielito Cocina Mexicana
445 Railroad Ave, Danville
|CHILE RELLENO
|$13.00
chile poblano, roasted corn, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes,
Oaxaca cheese, roasted tomato sauce