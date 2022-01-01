Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve chile relleno

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$5.50
An ortega pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter, fried until golden brown and served in a special sauce topped with melted cheese
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
CHILE RELLENO image

 

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

445 Railroad Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
CHILE RELLENO$13.00
chile poblano, roasted corn, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes,
Oaxaca cheese, roasted tomato sauce
More about Cielito Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$14.00
chili pepper, tomato sauce, pico de gallo, crema
More about Cocina Hermanas

