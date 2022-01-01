Clams in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|MANHATTAN RED CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|Clam Strips
|$8.00
|caesar & clam chowder
|$13.50
|Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Linguine with red Clam Sauce
|$18.25
a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.
|Zuppa of Mussels and Clams
|$15.00
white wine, garlic, basil, lemon, calabrian chili, caramelized fennel and grilled crostini.
