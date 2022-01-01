Crispy tacos in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve crispy tacos
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|Bf Crispy Taco
|$3.00
Order two or more tacos. Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with juicy ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and mild salsa
|Chk Crispy Taco
|$3.00
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Crispy Chunky Beef Taco
|$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with chunky beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
|Crispy Potato Taco
|$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with a mashed potato mix, and topped with lettuce and cheese. Comes with a special potato taco salsa on the side.