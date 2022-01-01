Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Danville

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Consumer pic

 

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bf Crispy Taco$3.00
Order two or more tacos. Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with juicy ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and mild salsa
Chk Crispy Taco$3.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chunky Beef Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with chunky beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Crispy Potato Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with a mashed potato mix, and topped with lettuce and cheese. Comes with a special potato taco salsa on the side.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Danville

Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Flautas

Lemon Tarts

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Karaage

Map

More near Danville to explore

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston