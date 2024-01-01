Curry in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve curry
More about Blossom & Root
Blossom & Root
411 Hartz Avenue, Danville
|Yellow Curry
|$24.00
Kabocha squash, lions mane, red bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower, jasmine rice, kaffir lime leaf, thai basil, pickled onions, jalapeños, yellow curry
More about Bungalow on Rose
Bungalow on Rose
254 Rose Street, Danville
|Quartered Roast Duck Curry
|$28.00
5 spices roast Duck, baby bok choy, lychee, basil, red curry
|Prawns & Pumpkin Curry
|$25.00
Jumbo prawns , kabocha squash , basil, tamarind, red curry
|Green Curry Chicken
|$19.00
Braised chicken thigh meat, Japanese eggplant, basil green curry