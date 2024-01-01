Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Blossom & Root

411 Hartz Avenue, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$24.00
Kabocha squash, lions mane, red bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower, jasmine rice, kaffir lime leaf, thai basil, pickled onions, jalapeños, yellow curry
More about Blossom & Root
Item pic

 

Bungalow on Rose

254 Rose Street, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quartered Roast Duck Curry$28.00
5 spices roast Duck, baby bok choy, lychee, basil, red curry
Prawns & Pumpkin Curry$25.00
Jumbo prawns , kabocha squash , basil, tamarind, red curry
Green Curry Chicken$19.00
Braised chicken thigh meat, Japanese eggplant, basil green curry
More about Bungalow on Rose

