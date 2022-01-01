Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Danville

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita BURRITO$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled w/Grilled Bell peppers, Onions, Rice, Beans of your choice, Cheese and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (Enchilada sauce).
Vegi Fajitas$15.00
FAJITAS$20.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Fajita Burrito$7.50
Grilled steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga$10.50
Inside: Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell pepper & tomatoes.
On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Happy Shrimp Fajita Burrito$18.00
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans or black beans available upon request)
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Fajita Bowl image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Bowl$21.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
More about Cocina Hermanas

Browse other tasty dishes in Danville

Miso Soup

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Green Beans

Karaage

Flan

Enchiladas

Chocolate Cake

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Danville to explore

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston