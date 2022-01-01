Fajitas in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve fajitas
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|Fajita BURRITO
|$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled w/Grilled Bell peppers, Onions, Rice, Beans of your choice, Cheese and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (Enchilada sauce).
|Vegi Fajitas
|$15.00
|FAJITAS
|$20.00
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Beef Fajita Burrito
|$7.50
Grilled steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
|Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
|$10.50
Inside: Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell pepper & tomatoes.
On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
|Happy Shrimp Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans or black beans available upon request)