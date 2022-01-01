Fish tacos in Danville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH Tacos$18.00
Grilled Cod Fish, seasoned. On soft corn tortillas, with fresh Guacamole, Cilantro-lime cabbage, onions and tomato. Served with Rice and Beans
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Fish Tacos$12.00
Red snapper fish, tomatillo avocado salsa
Gluten free
More about Cocina Hermanas
Item pic

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
seared rock cod, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, avocado cream, corn tortilla
Fried Fish Tacos$16.00
ale-battered rock cod, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, avocado cream, corn tortilla
More about Danville Brewing Company

