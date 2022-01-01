Fish tacos in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|FISH Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled Cod Fish, seasoned. On soft corn tortillas, with fresh Guacamole, Cilantro-lime cabbage, onions and tomato. Served with Rice and Beans
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
More about Cocina Hermanas
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Roasted Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Red snapper fish, tomatillo avocado salsa
Gluten free