Garlic parmesan in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Mangia Mi

406 Hartz Avenue, Danville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes$10.00
PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza - (Danville)

550 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic and Parmesan Potatoes$12.00
Sliced, roasted potatoes with fresh garlic, shaved parmesan and a basil aioli dipping sauce
