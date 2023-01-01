Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic parmesan in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Garlic Parmesan
Danville restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
Mangia Mi
406 Hartz Avenue, Danville
No reviews yet
Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
$10.00
More about Mangia Mi
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza - (Danville)
550 Hartz Ave, Danville
Avg 4.7
(3888 reviews)
Garlic and Parmesan Potatoes
$12.00
Sliced, roasted potatoes with fresh garlic, shaved parmesan and a basil aioli dipping sauce
More about Blue Line Pizza - (Danville)
