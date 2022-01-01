Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Hummus
Danville restaurants that serve hummus
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
No reviews yet
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
$11.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
FRENCH FRIES
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
Avg 4.8
(4887 reviews)
Hummus
$7.00
Paprika Oil, Toasted Sesame Seeds & Crostini
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
