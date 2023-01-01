Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Danville

Danville restaurants that serve lentil soup

Piatti - Danville

100 Sycamore Valley Road West, Danville

Takeout
Lentil soup (cup)$6.00
vegetables
Lentil soup (bowl)$9.50
vegetables
The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$9.00
