Lentil soup in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Lentil Soup
Danville restaurants that serve lentil soup
Piatti - Danville
100 Sycamore Valley Road West, Danville
No reviews yet
Lentil soup (cup)
$6.00
vegetables
Lentil soup (bowl)
$9.50
vegetables
More about Piatti - Danville
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
Avg 4.1
(1920 reviews)
Lentil Soup
$9.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear
