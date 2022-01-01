Mac and cheese in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|MAC 'N' CHEESE (vt)
|$11.75
orecchiette in a creamy cheese sauce, baked with crispy toasted breadcrumbs
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|Adult Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese Pasta
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.95