Pies in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve pies
More about Amici's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|GF VEGAN PIE (v)
|$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
550 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Large White Pie
|$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Small White Pie
|$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below