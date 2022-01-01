Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Amici's

720 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
Takeout
GF VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

550 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large White Pie$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small White Pie$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Blue Line Pizza

