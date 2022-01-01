Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve prawns

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

Takeout
Add Prawns (6)$8.00
Side Prawns (6)$8.00
Prawn Salad$19.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Item pic

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Cobb$19.75
Romaine, Hobbs' Natural Apple-wood smoked bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue cheese, Hard boiled egg & Whole grain mustard Vinaigrette(gf)
Side Wild Prawns (4)$15.75
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Prawns$20.50
jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Wild Prawn Salad$18.75
Quinoa, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Strawberry Muscatel Vinaigrette (GF)
Side Grilled Wild Prawns$15.75
(4) Grilled Prawns, Gluten Free
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawns Diablo$32.00
Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Calabrian Chili Sauce. GF
Cast Iron Prawns$20.00
Mexican White Prawns with lemon, butter, capers, garlic, shallots chardonnay & bread
More about The Peasant & The Pear

