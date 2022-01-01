Pudding in Danville
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
550 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$7.00
House baked bread, spiced apples & warmed Ghiradelli caramel sauce served with vanilla bean gelato
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Blueberry Bread Pudding, Brandy Anglaise, Caramel, Whipped Cream
FRENCH FRIES
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$11.00
Hand made butterscotch pudding garnished with caramel, sea salt and served with chocolate shortbread cookie on the side