Pudding in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

550 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$7.00
House baked bread, spiced apples & warmed Ghiradelli caramel sauce served with vanilla bean gelato
More about Blue Line Pizza
Item pic

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$11.00
Blueberry Bread Pudding, Brandy Anglaise, Caramel, Whipped Cream
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Butterscotch Pudding$11.00
Hand made butterscotch pudding garnished with caramel, sea salt and served with chocolate shortbread cookie on the side
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$10.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear

