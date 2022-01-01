Quesadillas in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve quesadillas
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & carnitas (roasted pork).
On the side: Sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans & black beans available upon request)
|Chunky Beef Quesadilla
|$15.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & chunky beef.
On the side: Sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans & black beans available upon request)
|Ground Beef Quesadilla
|$15.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & ground beef.
On the side: Sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans & black beans available upon request)
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
|Pear Quesadilla
|$14.00
Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney
Cielito Cocina Mexicana
445 Railroad Ave, Danville
|QUESADILLA CON CARNITAS
|$18.95
Carnitas, Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote
Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa.
|QUESADILLA CON POLLO
|$18.95
Shredded Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote
Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa. on tomato chipotle sauce,
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$18.95
Carne asada, Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa.