Quesadillas in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve quesadillas

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$9.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & carnitas (roasted pork).
On the side: Sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Chunky Beef Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & chunky beef.
On the side: Sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Ground Beef Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & ground beef.
On the side: Sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans & black beans available upon request)
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear Quesadilla$14.00
Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Cielito Cocina Mexicana

445 Railroad Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA CON CARNITAS$18.95
Carnitas, Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote
Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa.
QUESADILLA CON POLLO$18.95
Shredded Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote
Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa. on tomato chipotle sauce,
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$18.95
Carne asada, Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa.
More about Cielito Cocina Mexicana
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Roll$13.00
Braised brisket, queso, roasted poblano, salsa, crema
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Choice of chicken or vegetables
More about Cocina Hermanas

