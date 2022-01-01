Salmon in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|Salmon Salad
|$19.00
|House-smoked Salmon
|$27.00
|Side Salmon
|$12.00
More about Danville Harvest
Danville Harvest
500 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$24.00
Swiss chard, lemon-caper cream
|W30 - Pan Seared Salmon
|$23.00
Served with roasted potatoes & market vegetables (cooked with a blend of pure olive & avocado oils)
More about TARU SUSHI
TARU SUSHI
120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville
|Salmon & Avocado
|$10.00
A roll with salmon and avocado inside
|Salmon Carpaccio
|$36.00
Thin slices of salmon with ponzu wasabi dressing
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Wild Salmon
|$34.00
Grilled King Salmon: Farro, Grilled Squash, Spinach, Corn Puree, Fava Bean-Piquillo Pepper Relish
|Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Grilled King Salmon, Arugula & Spinach, Grapefruit & Orange Segments, Shaved Fennel, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Side Salmon
|$18.00
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$23.75
topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled asparagus and smashed potatoes.
More about Hazy Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|BBQ Salmon
|$16.95
|BBQ Salmon Combo Meal
|$22.00
Smoked Salmon Boxed Meal - Includes choice of side, garlic bread, sauce and fixins
|BBQ Salmon a la carte
Smoked over California oak and lightly brushed with our Sweet Smoke Barbecue Sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
More about Norm's Place
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Paleo Salmon
|$25.00
Grilled salmon served with your choice of garlic sautéed spinach or vegetables.
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Wild King Grilled Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Arugula, Farro, Shaved Fennel, Radishes, Cucumbers, Toasted Walnuts, Ricotta Salata, Balsamic-Herb Vinaigrette
Available GF
Dressing will be on side.
|Grilled Wild King Salmon
|$34.00
CousCous, Grilled Summer Squash, Crispy Fennel Tomato Coulis
Available GF : No Farro & No Crispy Fennel
More about The Peasant & The Pear
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
|Side Salmon
|$22.00
|Salmon Picatta
|$31.00
Capers, butter, lemon, garlic, sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes. GF
More about Aozora Japanese Cuisine
Aozora Japanese Cuisine
820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville
|Salmon TarTare
|$21.00
*NEW** Yuzukosho vinaigrette marinated salmon, avocado cream, house marinated ikura, house made chips.
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$9.00
fried salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, negi
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$18.00
salmon, avocado top w/salmon & tobiko
More about Danville Brewing Company
Danville Brewing Company
200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville
|Blackened BBQ Salmon
|$23.00
Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies
|Atlantic Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$19.00
quinoa, spinach, pickled red onion, kalamata, cucumber, cherry tomato, goat cheese, red pepper coulis
|Salmon Sando
|$19.00
Asian slaw, fresno peppers, avocado, choice of sriracha mayo or tartar sauce