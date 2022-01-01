Salmon in Danville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Danville restaurants that serve salmon

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$19.00
House-smoked Salmon$27.00
Side Salmon$12.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Item pic

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$24.00
Swiss chard, lemon-caper cream
W30 - Pan Seared Salmon$23.00
Served with roasted potatoes & market vegetables (cooked with a blend of pure olive & avocado oils)
More about Danville Harvest
TARU SUSHI image

 

TARU SUSHI

120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon & Avocado$10.00
A roll with salmon and avocado inside
Salmon Carpaccio$36.00
Thin slices of salmon with ponzu wasabi dressing
More about TARU SUSHI
Item pic

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon$34.00
Grilled King Salmon: Farro, Grilled Squash, Spinach, Corn Puree, Fava Bean-Piquillo Pepper Relish
Salmon Salad$24.00
Grilled King Salmon, Arugula & Spinach, Grapefruit & Orange Segments, Shaved Fennel, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette
Side Salmon$18.00
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$23.75
topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled asparagus and smashed potatoes.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Salmon$16.95
BBQ Salmon Combo Meal$22.00
Smoked Salmon Boxed Meal - Includes choice of side, garlic bread, sauce and fixins
BBQ Salmon a la carte
Smoked over California oak and lightly brushed with our Sweet Smoke Barbecue Sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
More about Hazy Barbecue
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paleo Salmon$25.00
Grilled salmon served with your choice of garlic sautéed spinach or vegetables.
More about Norm's Place
Revel Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Wild King Grilled Salmon Salad$24.00
Arugula, Farro, Shaved Fennel, Radishes, Cucumbers, Toasted Walnuts, Ricotta Salata, Balsamic-Herb Vinaigrette
Available GF
Dressing will be on side.
Grilled Wild King Salmon$34.00
CousCous, Grilled Summer Squash, Crispy Fennel Tomato Coulis
Available GF : No Farro & No Crispy Fennel
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Salmon$22.00
Salmon Picatta$31.00
Capers, butter, lemon, garlic, sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes. GF
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Cielito Cocina Mexicana image

 

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

445 Railroad Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
ADD SALMON$7.00
More about Cielito Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Aozora Japanese Cuisine

820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon TarTare$21.00
*NEW** Yuzukosho vinaigrette marinated salmon, avocado cream, house marinated ikura, house made chips.
Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
fried salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, negi
Salmon Lover Roll$18.00
salmon, avocado top w/salmon & tobiko
More about Aozora Japanese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened BBQ Salmon$23.00
Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies
Atlantic Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
quinoa, spinach, pickled red onion, kalamata, cucumber, cherry tomato, goat cheese, red pepper coulis
Salmon Sando$19.00
Asian slaw, fresno peppers, avocado, choice of sriracha mayo or tartar sauce
More about Danville Brewing Company

