Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Danville

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve scallops

TARU SUSHI image

 

TARU SUSHI

120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop Hand roll$14.00
More about TARU SUSHI
Item pic

 

Aozora Japanese Cuisine

820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Scallop Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, top w/scallop, garlic sauce, torched, tobiko
More about Aozora Japanese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Danville

Salmon

Gyoza

Chopped Salad

Bean Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Clams

Miso Soup

Map

More near Danville to explore

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston