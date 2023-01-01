Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

Happy Shrimp Fajita Burrito$19.00
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Grilled Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito$10.75
Grilled Shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
Diablo Taqueria - 110 Hartz Ave

110 Hartz Ave, Danville

Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Grilled Shrimp sautéed with Onions and Bell
Peppers served with a side of: Tortillas, Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Lettuce.
More about Diablo Taqueria - 110 Hartz Ave

