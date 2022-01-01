Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve steak frites

Danville Harvest image

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Steak Frites$12.00
More about Danville Harvest
Revel Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites$34.00
Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak, cooked to a desired temperature and served with Truffled hand cut fries, arugula, red wine butter
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar

