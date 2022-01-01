Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Steak Frites
Danville restaurants that serve steak frites
Danville Harvest
500 Hartz Ave, Danville
Avg 4.3
(2224 reviews)
Kids Steak Frites
$12.00
More about Danville Harvest
FRENCH FRIES
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
Avg 4.8
(4887 reviews)
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites
$34.00
Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak, cooked to a desired temperature and served with Truffled hand cut fries, arugula, red wine butter
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
