Tarts in Danville

Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$11.00
Hand made fresh ginger cookie crust, lemon curd, fluffy meringue, served with raspberry sauce
|Chocolate Espresso Tart (Gluten Free)
|$12.00
Bittersweet Chocolate Espresso Tart, Salted Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, Peanut Praline (gluten free)
|Coconut Cream Tart (gluten free)
|$11.00
Tender pie crust covered with a layer of chocolate, filled with coconut custard, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes, served with chocolate sauce.
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$11.00
Handmade graham cracker crust filled with lemon curd topped with meringue and served with raspberry sauce.