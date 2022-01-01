Tarts in Danville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

2c0b6180-31f3-4178-88ca-49e9508f8a7d image

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart$11.00
Hand made fresh ginger cookie crust, lemon curd, fluffy meringue, served with raspberry sauce
Chocolate Espresso Tart (Gluten Free)$12.00
Bittersweet Chocolate Espresso Tart, Salted Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, Peanut Praline (gluten free)
Coconut Cream Tart (gluten free)$11.00
Tender pie crust covered with a layer of chocolate, filled with coconut custard, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes, served with chocolate sauce.
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart$11.00
Handmade graham cracker crust filled with lemon curd topped with meringue and served with raspberry sauce.
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear Tart with Whipped Cream poached pear, puff pastry, streusel, caramel)$10.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear

