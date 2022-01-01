Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve tostadas

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado TOSTADA$16.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped w/refried beans, choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream and mild salsa.
California TOSTADA$15.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla bowl filled w/Refried Beans, Choice of meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Mild Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ground Beef Tostada$6.50
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and ground beef.
Shredded Chicken Tostada$6.50
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and shredded chicken.
Carnitas Tostada$7.50
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and carnitas (roasted pork).
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Mary's Chicken Tostadas$15.50
Slow Cooked Mary's Chicken, Tomatillo Sauce, Black Bean Purrée, Cotija Cheese, Shredded Letuce & Lime Creme Fraiche
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Tostadas$12.00
Served 2 per order, sushi grade ahi tuna, corn tostada, avocado, cucumber, chipotle lemon aioli, fried leeks
More about Cocina Hermanas

