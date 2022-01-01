Go
Toast

Danville Harvest

Danville's Farm to Table restaurant. Combining fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients to create approachable food showcasing the bounties of the Bay Area.

500 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)

Popular Items

Glazed Short Ribs$21.00
radish, crispy onion strings, sesame
Chopped Salad$12.00
romaine, arugula, fuji apple, date, pistachios, ewenique cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Di Stefano Burrata$13.00
dried fruit, nuts, balsamic vinegar, crostini
Curry Chicken Lettuce Cups$16.00
peanuts, raisins, carrot, cilantro
Grain Bowl$17.00
barley, quinoa, sweet potato, snow peas, avocado, mixed mushrooms, kale, mustard miso vinaigrette
Grass Fed Beef Burger$18.00
1/2 pound, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, white truffle aioli, brioche bun
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
grain mustard aioli
Farmer's Super Food Salad$13.00
spring mix, spinach, seasonal berries, beets, seeds, avocado, acai vinaigrette
Leek & Potato$9.00
sour cream, blistered grapes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Cielito Cocina Mexicana features authentic, regional Mexican cuisine from Puebla and Oaxaca. We also have a full bar with an exceptional tequila and mezcal collection, California wines, and local microbrews on tap. We support local farmers so that we can source the freshest ingredients.

TARU SUSHI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Norm's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provence Pizza

No reviews yet

The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston