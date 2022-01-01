Danville Harvest
Danville's Farm to Table restaurant. Combining fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients to create approachable food showcasing the bounties of the Bay Area.
500 Hartz Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 Hartz Ave
Danville CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
