Danville restaurants you'll love

Indian's Pizza image

PIZZA

Indian's Pizza

2517 GEORGETOWN RD, Danville

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Beef$7.99
One of our most popular sandwiches, the Italian Beef is served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese, this sandwich also comes with a Pepperoncini Pepper and a Bag of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
BBQ Boneless$7.75
Try our Boneless Chicken Wings! Lathered in BBQ Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
6 Breadsticks$4.75
This order comes with 6 Breadsticks and your choice of Cheese or Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Gilbert Street Cafe image

 

Gilbert Street Cafe

628 N. Gilbert St., Danville

Avg 4.6 (302 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Off The Bone BBQ

622 S Bowman Ave, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Big Easy of Danville

310 Bryan Ave, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
