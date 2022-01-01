Danville restaurants you'll love
GRILL
The Kickstand Bar & Grill
81 N. Washington St, Danville
|Popular items
|TENDERLOIN STRIPS
|$7.99
Hand breaded and center cut local pork tenderloin strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|8 BONELESS WINGS
|$11.99
|4 BONELESS WINGS
|$7.99
El Fuego
65 South Washington Street, Danville
|Popular items
|Beef and Bean Burrito
|$8.00
Loaded beef, bean, and cheese burrito. With Lettuce and Tomato. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili. (Smothered Burrito pictured)
|Beef Burrito
|$8.00
Beef and cheese burrito. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego-Shown here) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili.
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Fresh & light. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Chili Beans, Ground Beef, and Chili Cheese Fritos.