Danville restaurants you'll love

Danville restaurants
  • Danville

Danville's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Danville restaurants

GRILL

The Kickstand Bar & Grill

81 N. Washington St, Danville

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TENDERLOIN STRIPS$7.99
Hand breaded and center cut local pork tenderloin strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
8 BONELESS WINGS$11.99
4 BONELESS WINGS$7.99
More about The Kickstand Bar & Grill
El Fuego

65 South Washington Street, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef and Bean Burrito$8.00
Loaded beef, bean, and cheese burrito. With Lettuce and Tomato. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili. (Smothered Burrito pictured)
Beef Burrito$8.00
Beef and cheese burrito. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego-Shown here) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili.
Taco Salad$10.00
Fresh & light. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Chili Beans, Ground Beef, and Chili Cheese Fritos.
More about El Fuego
1824 Pizza & More - 1350 E. Main

1350 E. Main, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about 1824 Pizza & More - 1350 E. Main

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Danville

Taco Salad

Burritos

Tacos

