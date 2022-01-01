Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Chili
Danville restaurants that serve chili
GRILL
The Kickstand Bar & Grill
81 N. Washington St, Danville
Avg 4.8
(71 reviews)
CUP OF CHILI
$4.99
More about The Kickstand Bar & Grill
1824 Pizza & More - 1350 E. Main
1350 E. Main, Danville
No reviews yet
14" Thai Chili Chicken
$17.99
10" Thai Chili Chicken
$11.99
More about 1824 Pizza & More - 1350 E. Main
