Quesadillas in Danville

The Kickstand Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Kickstand Bar & Grill

81 N. Washington St, Danville

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$7.99
More about The Kickstand Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

El Fuego

65 South Washington Street, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Our most requested menu item for kids (but adults love it too). We're not reinventing the wheel, just keeping it plain and simple... Shown here with a side of beans, but we also recommend pairing this staple with "Just a Bowl".
More about El Fuego

