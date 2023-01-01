Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Danville

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve pasta salad

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe image

 

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - West Main Street

236 West Main St, Danville

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta salad$1.50
More about The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - West Main Street
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe image

 

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - Ponder Ct

104 Ponder Ct Ste F, Danville

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta salad$1.50
More about The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - Ponder Ct

Browse other tasty dishes in Danville

Avocado Toast

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cappuccino

Muffins

Croissants

Chicken Salad

Banana Smoothies

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Danville to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (424 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston