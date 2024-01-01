Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Cake
Danville restaurants that serve cake
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old City Bagel Co
608 Mill St., Danville
Avg 4.8
(71 reviews)
Coffee Cake Muffin
$3.50
More about Old City Bagel Co
Heeter's Drive In
36 elysburg Road, Danville
No reviews yet
Maryland Crab Cake Bsk
$16.99
Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich
$15.99
More about Heeter's Drive In
Browse other tasty dishes in Danville
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad
Turkey Bacon
Croissants
More near Danville to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston