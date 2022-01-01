Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Muffins
Danville restaurants that serve muffins
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old City Bagel Co
608 Mill St., Danville
Avg 4.8
(71 reviews)
Blueberry muffins
$3.00
Double Chocolate Chip muffins
$3.00
More about Old City Bagel Co
Heeter's Drive In
36 elysburg Road, Danville
No reviews yet
English Muffin Sandwich
$7.49
More about Heeter's Drive In
Browse other tasty dishes in Danville
Chicken Salad
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Clubs
More near Danville to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston