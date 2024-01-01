Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Danville

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve pretzels

Heeter's Drive In image

 

Heeter's Drive In

36 elysburg Road, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pretzel$14.59
Soft Pretzel$7.29
More about Heeter's Drive In
Consumer pic

 

Old Forge Brewing Company - 532 Mill Street

532 Mill Street, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$8.00
local pretzel, with choice of pub-made spicy
mustard, honey mustard, or beer cheese
3 Soft Pretzels$20.00
local pretzel, with choice of pub-made spicy
mustard, honey mustard, or beer cheese
More about Old Forge Brewing Company - 532 Mill Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Danville

Patty Melts

Croissants

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Danville to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston