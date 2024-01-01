Pretzels in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Heeter's Drive In
Heeter's Drive In
36 elysburg Road, Danville
|Breakfast Pretzel
|$14.59
|Soft Pretzel
|$7.29
More about Old Forge Brewing Company - 532 Mill Street
Old Forge Brewing Company - 532 Mill Street
532 Mill Street, Danville
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
local pretzel, with choice of pub-made spicy
mustard, honey mustard, or beer cheese
|3 Soft Pretzels
|$20.00
local pretzel, with choice of pub-made spicy
mustard, honey mustard, or beer cheese