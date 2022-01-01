Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna salad in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Tuna Salad
Danville restaurants that serve tuna salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old City Bagel Co
608 Mill St., Danville
Avg 4.8
(71 reviews)
Tuna Salad
$5.99
tuna salad, tomato, lettuce
More about Old City Bagel Co
Heeter's Drive In
36 elysburg Road, Danville
No reviews yet
Tuna Bowl Salad
$13.99
More about Heeter's Drive In
Browse other tasty dishes in Danville
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad
Muffins
More near Danville to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston