Tuna salad in Danville

Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Old City Bagel Company image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old City Bagel Co

608 Mill St., Danville

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$5.99
tuna salad, tomato, lettuce
More about Old City Bagel Co
Heeter's Drive In image

 

Heeter's Drive In

36 elysburg Road, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Bowl Salad$13.99
More about Heeter's Drive In

