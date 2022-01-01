Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey bacon in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Turkey Bacon
Danville restaurants that serve turkey bacon
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old City Bagel Company
608 Mill St., Danville
Avg 4.8
(71 reviews)
Turkey Bacon Club
$7.49
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Old City Bagel Company
Heeter's Drive In
36 elysburg Road, Danville
No reviews yet
Bacon Turkey Melt Croissant
$12.59
More about Heeter's Drive In
