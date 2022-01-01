Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Old City Bagel Company image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old City Bagel Company

608 Mill St., Danville

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$7.49
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Old City Bagel Company
Heeter's Drive In image

 

Heeter's Drive In

36 elysburg Road, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Turkey Melt Croissant$12.59
More about Heeter's Drive In

