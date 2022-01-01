Go
Danzón

Latin American Restaurant

1 Carlton Avenue South East • $$

Avg 4 (1123 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$15.00
Choice of chicken, lamb chorizo, or beyond meat 2, grilled plantains, sautéed onions & peppers, mexican cheese blend and drizzled with avocado aioli. Chips included.
Danzon Cubano$15.00
Choice of braised mojo pork or chicken, thick cut ham, house-made pickles, creamy swiss cheese, topped with mustard aioli, served on fresh cuban bread, tortilla chips.
Platano Relleno (GF,V,VG)$14.00
Fried plantain stuffed with black beans, corn, sofrito, queso fresco, drizzled with avocado ranch
Ensalada Xec (GF, V, VG)$9.00
Artisan salad blend, corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, green chilies, house tortilla chips, and served with avocado ranch dressing
Mother Tacos$10.00
Two tacos on a flour or corn tortilla, choice of protein (chicken, ropa vieja, mojo pork, fish, beyond meat (vg) 2), topped with mango chutney, pickled red onions, queso fresco, avo-crema, side of chips. make it three tacos 3.
Empanadas de Pollo$13.00
Sweet arbol chicken, blend of latin cheese, avo aioli
Tortilla chips with Salsa and Guac (GF, V, VG)$7.00
Black Beans Croquetas (VG)$11.00
Black bean croquettes hand rolled and made from our house-made refried black beans, with fire roasted sweet corn, roasted garlic and fresh herbs, served with a side of salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Carlton Avenue South East

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

