Danzón
Latin American Restaurant
1 Carlton Avenue South East • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 Carlton Avenue South East
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hancock Fried Chicken
Nashville Heat meets Michigan Neat.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Paddock Place - Banquet
Come in and enjoy!