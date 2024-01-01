Chicken salad in Daphne
Daphne restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Island Wing Company - Daphne
Island Wing Company - Daphne
29740 Urgent Care Dr, Daphne
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
6880 Hwy 90, Daphne
|Lunch Nana’s Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
|Lunch Char-Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
|$10.99
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken