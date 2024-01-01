Chicken sandwiches in Daphne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne

6880 Hwy 90, Daphne

Avg 4.3 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Black & White Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, Baumhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
Black & White Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, Baumhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
Moe's Original BBQ - Daphne

6423 Bayfront Park Drive, Daphne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Meal$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo$8.50
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
