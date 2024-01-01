Chicken sandwiches in Daphne
Daphne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
6880 Hwy 90, Daphne
|Lunch Black & White Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, Baumhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
|Black & White Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, Baumhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Daphne
Moe's Original BBQ - Daphne
6423 Bayfront Park Drive, Daphne
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo
|$8.50
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles