Chicken wraps in Daphne

Daphne restaurants
Daphne restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Press & Co.

711 Belrose Avenue, Daphne

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Joyce farms chicken, tossed in house made buffalo sauce, buttermilk and herb tossed slaw, tomato, in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
More about Press & Co.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne

6880 Hwy 90, Daphne

Avg 4.3 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Wrap$11.49
Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard.
//MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!
Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne

