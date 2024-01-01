Chicken wraps in Daphne
Daphne restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Press & Co.
Press & Co.
711 Belrose Avenue, Daphne
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Joyce farms chicken, tossed in house made buffalo sauce, buttermilk and herb tossed slaw, tomato, in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
6880 Hwy 90, Daphne
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.49
Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard.
//MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!
|Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
|Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.