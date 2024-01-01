Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Daphne

Daphne restaurants that serve fish tacos

Island Wing Company - Daphne

29740 Urgent Care Dr, Daphne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos Trio$10.95
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos Duo$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne

6880 Hwy 90, Daphne

Avg 4.3 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$12.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa.
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
Grilled Fish Tacos$10.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John's Famous® Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries, house-made tropical mango salsa
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
