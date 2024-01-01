Fish tacos in Daphne
Daphne restaurants that serve fish tacos
Island Wing Company - Daphne
29740 Urgent Care Dr, Daphne
|Baja Fish Tacos Trio
|$10.95
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
|Baja Fish Tacos Duo
|$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
6880 Hwy 90, Daphne
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa.
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
