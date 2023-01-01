Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Daphne

Daphne restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Las Catrinas - Daphne

29640 Malbis, AL-181, Daphne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flour Puffy Tacos
Our delightful twist on a classic. Light airy flour torillas- filled with mouth watering beef or chicken- lettuce- pico- cheese and crema. A unique balance of flavors.
Breakfast taco$0.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne

6880 Hwy 90, Daphne

Avg 4.3 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa.
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
Grilled Fish Tacos$10.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John's Famous® Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries, house-made tropical mango salsa
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
