Tacos in Daphne

Las Catrinas - Daphne
29640 Malbis, AL-181, Daphne
|Flour Puffy Tacos
Our delightful twist on a classic. Light airy flour torillas- filled with mouth watering beef or chicken- lettuce- pico- cheese and crema. A unique balance of flavors.
|Breakfast taco
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
6880 Hwy 90, Daphne
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa.
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries
//ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
