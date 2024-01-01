Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Daphne

Go
Daphne restaurants
Toast

Daphne restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Press & Co.

711 Belrose Avenue, Daphne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$14.00
Toasted sourdough bread, herb-roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard, aioli, lettuce, and a tomato.
More about Press & Co.
Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Daphne

6423 Bayfront Park Drive, Daphne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$8.50
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Daphne

Browse other tasty dishes in Daphne

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Green Beans

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Map

More near Daphne to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Foley

No reviews yet

Saraland

No reviews yet

Milton

No reviews yet

Spanish Fort

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Crestview

No reviews yet

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (723 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (96 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (773 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston