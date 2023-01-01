Waffles in Daphne
Daphne restaurants that serve waffles
Press & Co.
Press & Co.
711 Belrose Avenue, Daphne
|Gluten-Free Waffles
|$12.00
Homemade gluten-free waffles, seasonal fruit, choice of local honey or maple syrup
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Daphne
6880 Hwy 90, Daphne
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
A jumbo, honey-glazed fried chicken breast, kicked up with our Baumhower's Legendary Hot Sauce, paired with Herschel's Mama's™ golden-brown fried waffles, topped with a fried egg and paired with a fresh fruit medley