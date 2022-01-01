At Daphne’s Coffee Shop, we welcome you just as Daphne would have – for delicious coffee, gourmet treats and a moment to connect with our Littleton community. Daphne’s represents the kindness and love Daphne had for Littleton – and her love for her morning coffee!



We proudly serve gourmet coffee – ground and brewed fresh daily. We offer a full coffee program with trained baristas, and complement it with baked goods and desserts to enjoy with your coffee. Take a look at our menu and inquire about specials when you arrive!



We look forward to welcoming you through our doors every Monday through Saturday from 8am to 4pm.



137 East South Main Street