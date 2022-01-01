DAQ's
Luxury Daiquiri Lounge
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127
Popular Items
Location
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127
Plano TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yoshi Shabu Shabu
Yoshi shabu shabu is an authentic Shabu Shabu restaurant with flavors from Osaka, Japan. The Itoyama family has been serving shabu shabu for 5 generations or 140 years. Come enjoy a truly amazing meal with us today.
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
Always Fresh! Made from Scratch!
Merkado Frisco
Come in and enjoy!
Cajun Seafood
Come on in and enjoy!