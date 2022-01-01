Go
DAQ's

Luxury Daiquiri Lounge

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127

Popular Items

Chicken Street Tacos$12.99
4 Corn Tortilla
Grilled Chicken
Jalapeno Relish
Cilantro
6 Pack (TO GO ONLY)$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
Bora Bora (Pina Colada + Passion Fruit + Pineapple) Rum$9.50
Half Gallon of DAQ's (TO GO ONLY)$28.00
Select 3 Flavors! Our gallon orders must be placed the day before pickup NO EXCEPTIONS. Please select the day & time you will pick-up during the order process online and select curbside. When you arrive please call to let us know you are here and we will bring your order to you curbside. Please have an ID present.
Wafflicious$11.99
Comes with Waffle, Eggs & Cheese plus a variety of protein options Sandwich Style. Served with DAQ's Breakfast Potatoes.
Served with Maple Syrup
The Presidential (Georgia Peach + Michigan Ave + Abu Dhabi) Strong$10.50
South Beach (Pina Colada + Strawberry Mixed) Rum$10.50
Rush Hour (Hurricane + Fruit Punch) Rum, STRONG$9.50
Georgia Peach (Peach Bellini + Champagne)$9.50
Location

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127

Plano TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
