Bars & Lounges
Darb's Crystal Bar
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
826 Reviews
$
4279 Holt Rd
Holt, MI 48842
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
4279 Holt Rd, Holt MI 48842
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Buddies Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Los Tres Amigos
Come in and enjoy!
Everything is Cheesecake Lansing
Everything Is Cheesecake is a locally owned and operated business that specializes in custom ordered cheesecakes and cheesecake stuffed strawberries.
Westside Deli
Come in and enjoy! Pickup or Delivery.