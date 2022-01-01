Go
Darb's Crystal Bar image
Bars & Lounges

Darb's Crystal Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

826 Reviews

$

4279 Holt Rd

Holt, MI 48842

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

4279 Holt Rd, Holt MI 48842

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Buddies Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Los Tres Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Everything is Cheesecake Lansing

No reviews yet

Everything Is Cheesecake is a locally owned and operated business that specializes in custom ordered cheesecakes and cheesecake stuffed strawberries.

Westside Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Pickup or Delivery.

Darb's Crystal Bar

orange star4.9 • 826 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston