Go
Consumer pic
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Daredevil

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1151 Main Street

Speedway, IN 46224

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

4-PACK/16 OZ | RACE DAY LAGER
A refreshing, thirst quenching 100% barley malt American Lager perfect for every day victory celebrations.
4-PACK/16 OZ | HELLES LAGER$12.50
A clean, golden lager with a soft, dry finish.
Tavern style | Our Father's Large$23.00
Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style,
House Made Red Sauce,
Italian Sausage,
Ezzo Regular Pepperoni,
Mushroom,
Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses
Tavern style | Italian Sausage Large$19.00
Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style,
House Made Red Sauce,
Italian Sausage,
Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses
Lift Off IPA 16oz/24 per case
Our Flagship West Coast Style IPA
Case Sale pickups start on Wednesday, May 25th during normal business hours. Standard price $66 per case.
4-PACK/16 OZ | NEX:EXPERIMENT #10 IPA$18.00
New England IPA featuring Idaho 7, Citra & Cascade hops
Tavern style | Daredevil Large$22.00
Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style,
House Made Red Sauce,
Italian Sausage,
Ezzo Ground Pepperoni,
Diced Banana Peppers,
Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses
Tavern style | 3-Way Pepperoni Large$23.00
Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style,
House Made Red Sauce,
Ezzo Ground Pepperoni,
Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni,
Ezzo Regular Pepperoni,
Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses
Breadsticks (5)$8.00
House Made Dough,
Hand Rolled,
Brown Butter,
Lemon Salt
Race Day Lager 16oz/24 per case
A refreshing, thirst quenching 100% barley malt American Lager perfect for every day victory celebrations. Case Sale pickups start on Wednesday, May 25th during normal business hours. Standard price $66 per case.

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1151 Main Street, Speedway IN 46224

Directions

Nearby restaurants

1911 Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1067 N Main St Speedway, IN 46224
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s Drive Bar
orange starNo Reviews
707 N. Lynhurst Dr. Indianpolis, IN 46224
View restaurantnext
O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant- Speedway
orange starNo Reviews
1552 N Main St,Ste A Speedway, IN 46224
View restaurantnext
Union Jack Pub - Speedway
orange starNo Reviews
6225 West 25th Street Speedway, IN 46224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Speedway

Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
orange star4.5 • 4474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.4 • 4171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola
orange star4.7 • 3122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
orange star4.7 • 2730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext

Daredevil

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston