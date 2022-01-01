Darfons Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
2810 Elm Hill Pike • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2810 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Little Harpeth Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Great food, great neighbors, great vibes.
Uncle Bud's Food Truck
Come out and enjoy!
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
We're a down-home family restaurant serving world-famous catfish, chicken and seafood.
We pride ourselves on good food and good service. Come see us!