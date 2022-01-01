Darien restaurants you'll love
More about NEAT Coffee
NEAT Coffee
20 Grove Street, Darien
|Popular items
|12oz. Drip Coffee of the Day
|$4.25
|6oz Cappuccino
|$4.75
|Not-So-NEAT (Cold Brew Iced Latte)
|$5.00
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
14 Grove St, Darien
|Popular items
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
|Cheese for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
|Cheese for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
More about BARVIDA
BARVIDA
879 Post Road, Darien CT, Darien
|Popular items
|The Mood Manager
|$12.99
Banana
Pineapple
Blue Spirulina
Almond Butter
Himalayan Salt
Vanilla
Maple
Cinnamon
Date
Almond Milk
|The Acai Antiox - **UPDATED PRICE & TOPPINGS!
|$11.45
BASE:
Brazilian Açaí
Chia Seeds
Frozen Bananas
Frozen Strawberries
Agave
Coconut Milk
TOPPINGS:
Granola (Gluten Free & Nut Free)
Banana
Strawberries
Chia Seeds
|The Lean Green
|$10.99
Coconut Water
Kale
Mint
Celery
Date
Banana
Mango
Pineapple
Monk Fruit
More about Vavalas Deli
SANDWICHES
Vavalas Deli
156 heights rd, Darien
|Popular items
|Egg roll
|$3.25
|CYO Sandwich
|Chicken Parm
|$7.99
More about PARLOR DARIEN
PARLOR DARIEN
1020 Post Road, Darien
|Popular items
|Green Goddess Salad
*VEGAN* Gem Lettuce, baby kale, green goddess dressing, watermelon-radish, sunflower seeds, fingerling potatoes
|Cheese Pie
|$15.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
|Pepperoni Pie
|$18.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|Popular items
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado
|$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
|PS - Baby Arugula
|$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
Coromandel Cuisine of India
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|Popular items
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA
|$9.00
An all time favorite from Punjab. A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & green peas
NOTE: HAS GLUTEN & DAIRY
|MURGH SHAHI KORMA
|$23.50
Chicken in a mildly spiced curried creamy pistachio & cashew sauce with dash of saffron. from Mughal dynasty
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY
|GARLIC NAAN
|$5.00
Naan seasoned with minced garlic & cilantro
More about The Middlesex Club
The Middlesex Club
20 Echo Drive North, Darien
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$10.75
Romaine and green kale mix w/ golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with shaved parmesan cheese and lemon vinaigrette dressing
|Chicken Cutlet Club
|$10.50
Chicken Cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo on a roll
|Diet Coke
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien
|Popular items
|12 Asstd Dinner Rolls/Bag
|$7.00
Assorted 12 pack. Includes baguette, cranberry pecan, multigrain and semolina.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Almond Croissants
|$5.50
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$5.00
More about The Goose
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
|Popular items
|The Gag's
|$13.00
Baby Arugula, Green Pear, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese- Lemon & Oil/ Gluten Free
|Angus Burger
|$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Fries
More about Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro
Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro
20 Center St, Darien
|Popular items
|Coyoacan
|$4.75
slow cooked beef brisket, robust spices like cayenne, aromatics like clove, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema
|Sonora
|$4.75
marinated carne asada steak, pico, jalapeno salsa & crema
|Palenque
|$4.50
pastor taco - marinated pork, pineapple salsa & crema (aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice)
More about Nino's
PIZZA
Nino's
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien
|Popular items
|Kids Tenders & Fries
|$8.00
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
|12" Cheese
|$11.00
More about Billy & Pete's Burger Bar
Billy & Pete's Burger Bar
NA, Darien
More about Quattro Pazzi-Darien
Quattro Pazzi-Darien
171 Post Road, Darien