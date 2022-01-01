Darien restaurants you'll love

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Darien

Darien's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Darien restaurants

NEAT Coffee image

 

NEAT Coffee

20 Grove Street, Darien

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12oz. Drip Coffee of the Day$4.25
6oz Cappuccino$4.75
Not-So-NEAT (Cold Brew Iced Latte)$5.00
More about NEAT Coffee
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

14 Grove St, Darien

Avg 4.3 (1805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Cheese for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Cheese for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
More about The Melting Pot
BARVIDA image

 

BARVIDA

879 Post Road, Darien CT, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mood Manager$12.99
Banana
Pineapple
Blue Spirulina
Almond Butter
Himalayan Salt
Vanilla
Maple
Cinnamon
Date
Almond Milk
The Acai Antiox - **UPDATED PRICE & TOPPINGS!$11.45
BASE:
Brazilian Açaí
Chia Seeds
Frozen Bananas
Frozen Strawberries
Agave
Coconut Milk
TOPPINGS:
Granola (Gluten Free & Nut Free)
Banana
Strawberries
Chia Seeds
The Lean Green$10.99
Coconut Water
Kale
Mint
Celery
Date
Banana
Mango
Pineapple
Monk Fruit
More about BARVIDA
Vavalas Deli image

SANDWICHES

Vavalas Deli

156 heights rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg roll$3.25
CYO Sandwich
Chicken Parm$7.99
More about Vavalas Deli
PARLOR DARIEN image

 

PARLOR DARIEN

1020 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Green Goddess Salad
*VEGAN* Gem Lettuce, baby kale, green goddess dressing, watermelon-radish, sunflower seeds, fingerling potatoes
Cheese Pie$15.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
Pepperoni Pie$18.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
More about PARLOR DARIEN
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
PS - Baby Arugula$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
More about Aux Delices
Coromandel Cuisine of India image

 

Coromandel Cuisine of India

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$9.00
An all time favorite from Punjab. A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & green peas
NOTE: HAS GLUTEN & DAIRY
MURGH SHAHI KORMA$23.50
Chicken in a mildly spiced curried creamy pistachio & cashew sauce with dash of saffron. from Mughal dynasty
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
Naan seasoned with minced garlic & cilantro
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
The Middlesex Club image

 

The Middlesex Club

20 Echo Drive North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$10.75
Romaine and green kale mix w/ golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with shaved parmesan cheese and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Cutlet Club$10.50
Chicken Cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo on a roll
Diet Coke
More about The Middlesex Club
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien

Avg 4.4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Asstd Dinner Rolls/Bag$7.00
Assorted 12 pack. Includes baguette, cranberry pecan, multigrain and semolina.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Almond Croissants$5.50
Pain Au Chocolat$5.00
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Gag's$13.00
Baby Arugula, Green Pear, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese- Lemon & Oil/ Gluten Free
Angus Burger$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fries
More about The Goose
Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro image

 

Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro

20 Center St, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coyoacan$4.75
slow cooked beef brisket, robust spices like cayenne, aromatics like clove, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema
Sonora$4.75
marinated carne asada steak, pico, jalapeno salsa & crema
Palenque$4.50
pastor taco - marinated pork, pineapple salsa & crema (aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice)
More about Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro
Nino's image

PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Tenders & Fries$8.00
Caprese Salad$12.00
12" Cheese$11.00
More about Nino's
Restaurant banner

 

Billy & Pete's Burger Bar

NA, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Billy & Pete's Burger Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Quattro Pazzi-Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Quattro Pazzi-Darien

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Darien

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Kale Salad

Burritos

Crispy Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston