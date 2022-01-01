Darien cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Darien

NEAT Coffee image

 

NEAT Coffee

20 Grove Street, Darien

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12oz. Drip Coffee of the Day$4.25
6oz Cappuccino$4.75
Not-So-NEAT (Cold Brew Iced Latte)$5.00
More about NEAT Coffee
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
PS - Baby Arugula$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
More about Aux Delices
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien

Avg 4.4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Asstd Dinner Rolls/Bag$7.00
Assorted 12 pack. Includes baguette, cranberry pecan, multigrain and semolina.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Almond Croissants$5.50
Pain Au Chocolat$5.00
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

