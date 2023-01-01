Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Darien

Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

Seamore's - Darien

110 Heights Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's - Darien
Item pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$14.00
Endive, tomatoes, onions, lemon- shaved parmesan
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien

