Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado salad in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Avocado Salad
Darien restaurants that serve avocado salad
Seamore's - Darien
110 Heights Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Kale & Avocado Salad
$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's - Darien
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Avocado Salad
$14.00
Endive, tomatoes, onions, lemon- shaved parmesan
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Cobb Salad
Enchiladas
Ravioli
Carrot Cake
Nachos
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.1
(40 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2288 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1173 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(495 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston