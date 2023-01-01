Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Brulee$13.00
Ricotta and mascarpone cheese cream with caramel covered with crème brulee
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee$10.00
More about The Goose

