Caesar salad in Darien

PARLOR DARIEN
1020 Post Road, Darien
|Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, wave hill croutons
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.*
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|PS - Caesar Salad
|$10.99
romaine, croutons, garlic, olive oil, eggs, Parmesan cheese & balsamic Vinaigrette.
|PS - Mexican Caesar Salad
|$11.99
romaine lettuce, black beans, corn,avocado, red pepper, queso fresco,spicy green avocado dressing(jalapeno, tomatillo, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper)