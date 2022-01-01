Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve caesar salad

Caesar Salad image

 

PARLOR DARIEN

1020 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, wave hill croutons
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.*
More about PARLOR DARIEN
Item pic

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
PS - Caesar Salad$10.99
romaine, croutons, garlic, olive oil, eggs, Parmesan cheese & balsamic Vinaigrette.
PS - Mexican Caesar Salad$11.99
romaine lettuce, black beans, corn,avocado, red pepper, queso fresco,spicy green avocado dressing(jalapeno, tomatillo, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper)
More about Aux Delices
Consumer pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien

